BuildClub earns a 4.9 out of 5 stars investment rating from Kingscrowd

BuildClub is one of the highest rated companies on Kingscrowd

The BuildClub is a fast-growing Silicon Valley startup that offers 2 hour delivery of building materials, 7 days per week.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BuildClub rated a 4.9 out of 5 stars on its investment rating from Kingscrowd, the equity crowdfunding analyst firm. "We are honored that the analyst firm Kingscrowd, has ranked BuildClub 4.9 out of 5 as an equity crowdfunding investment" said Stephen Forte, Founder & CEO.

The BuildClub is a Silicon Valley startup that offers same-day, on-site delivery of building materials nationwide, 7 days a week. Leveraging AI and Machine Learning technology, The BuildClub provides a disruptive alternative to home improvement stores and wholesale warehouses.

The BuildClub’s mission is to liberate contractors and homeowners from the inefficiency of sourcing building supplies and materials. Providing a disruptive alternative to home improvement stores and wholesale houses, we offer same-day, on-site delivery, at the click of a button, and at a highly competitive price point. Since launching, we have been on the fast-track for growth, setting the stage for expansion offering 2 hour delivery in 15 additional cities in 2023.

The BuildClub has demonstrated significant growth and market traction. Since their launch a short 2 years ago, BuildClub has completed 5,000 deliveries of over 270,000 items. With 50,000 users registered on their website, 300,000+ website visitors per month and 10,000 active customers. Say goodbye to traffic and the long lines at home improvement stores.

According to recent data, the U.S. construction category is a $250B industry and within this sector, there is a $9B addressable “need it now” market. Additionally, the industry is composed of more than 680K employers, with over 7M employees, responsible for nearly $1.3T in new construction projects each year.

The BuildClub has raised over $4M in funding from 45 CEOs in the construction, building materials, finance venture, and manufacturing sectors in addition to venture capital and a $5b construction company. Learn more about investing.