Derby / Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002474
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 at approximately 0659 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Pisgah, Westmore, VT
VIOLATION: Death Investigation
DECEASED: Pending notification of next of kin
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/2023, at approximately 0659 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of personal property next to one of the scenic views on Mount Pisgah in the town of Westmore, VT. An investigation subsequently began, and it was learned a female had fallen to her death from the lookout. Further investigation revealed this to be an intentional act by the female and the death is not considered suspicious. Identity of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin. The Vermont State Police was assisted in the recovery of the deceased by Glover Ambulance and the Westmore Fire Department. No further information is available.
COURT ACTION: N
Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police – Troop A East
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881