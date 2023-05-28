Derby / Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5002474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 at approximately 0659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Pisgah, Westmore, VT

VIOLATION: Death Investigation

DECEASED: Pending notification of next of kin

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/2023, at approximately 0659 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of personal property next to one of the scenic views on Mount Pisgah in the town of Westmore, VT. An investigation subsequently began, and it was learned a female had fallen to her death from the lookout. Further investigation revealed this to be an intentional act by the female and the death is not considered suspicious. Identity of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin. The Vermont State Police was assisted in the recovery of the deceased by Glover Ambulance and the Westmore Fire Department. No further information is available.

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881