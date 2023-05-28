KT Cap Consulting appoints Candy Yang as Director & Partner to grow its executive search business

Director & Partner for KTCC Talent Profiling Candy Yang

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KT Cap Consulting announces Ms Candy Yang Ying Ying as the new Director & Partner at KTCC Talent Profiling.

Ms Candy Yang brings over 15 years of experiences in the executive search business and specialises in hiring for private clients, family offices, specialty chemicals & ingredients, life sciences and healthcare businesses across the Asia Pacific region. She has an impressive track record of recruiting across C-Suite, senior and mid-management roles.

“Ms Candy Yang has a strong track record in recruiting high performing executives, helping businesses build the next generation of leaders,” says Kenny Thing, Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting and KTCC Talent Profiling. “Her network and expertise will be impactful to both our consulting clients and portfolio companies. We are thrilled to have her join the team and to lead our executive search business.”

Ms Candy Yang holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Communication from The University of Queensland, Australia. She is also a senior planner and an instructor at Bellydance Extraordinaire; the largest oriental dance academy in Singapore.

About KTCC Talent Profiling

KTCC Talent Profiling is a full-service executive search firm. We work with clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, responsibilities and retention strategies by leveraging on data and deep understanding of the Asian markets. We help clients hire the right people and help candidates navigate and advance their careers.

KTCC Talent Profiling is a subsidiary of KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd, a regional management consultancy firm headquartered in Singapore.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd is a management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore. Focusing on insurance and healthcare sectors, it works with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest in local startups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

