Prog Legends UK’s 10th Anniversary Release of “Curtain Call (2023 Remaster)” Concert Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson has announced the first worldwide release of “Curtain Call (2023 Remaster)” by the legendary progressive-rock supergroup UK. Previously only available in Japan, this one-off 2013 reunion concert in Tokyo features UK founding members Eddie Jobson and the late, great John Wetton, along with new-generation virtuosos Alex Machacek and super-drummer Marco Minnemann, and captures the only ever live performance of both UK studio albums “UK” and “Danger Money” in their entirety.
Released on both Blu-ray and DVD in a single package, this rare concert footage has been fully remixed and remastered for worldwide release on May 19th.
UK were a British progressive rock supergroup originally active from 1977 to 1980. The band was founded by bass guitarist John Wetton and drummer Bill Bruford, formerly the rhythm section of King Crimson, along with former Roxy Music and Frank Zappa violinist/keyboardist/composer Eddie Jobson; guitarist Allan Holdsworth completed the original lineup. Bruford and Holdsworth left in 1978, and Bruford was replaced by drummer Terry Bozzio. Jobson, Wetton and Bozzio reformed UK for a world tour in 2012, with further Jobson-Wetton reunion tours extending through to 2015. Throughout their brief existence, UK’s music was characterised by skilled musicianship, complex harmony, odd time signatures, electric violin solos, and unusually varied synthesizer (Yamaha CS-80) sonorities. The band spans various genres ranging from progressive rock to jazz fusion.
To purchase UK “Curtain Call (2023 Remaster)”:
https://burningshed.com/store/eddiejobson/uk_curtain-call-remaster_dvd_blu-ray
https://www.amazon.com/Curtain-Call-Blu-Ray-Audio-Booklet/dp/B0C24N5LVK/
Eddie Jobson FB page: https://www.facebook.com/EJ.UK.fanpage/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Released on both Blu-ray and DVD in a single package, this rare concert footage has been fully remixed and remastered for worldwide release on May 19th.
UK were a British progressive rock supergroup originally active from 1977 to 1980. The band was founded by bass guitarist John Wetton and drummer Bill Bruford, formerly the rhythm section of King Crimson, along with former Roxy Music and Frank Zappa violinist/keyboardist/composer Eddie Jobson; guitarist Allan Holdsworth completed the original lineup. Bruford and Holdsworth left in 1978, and Bruford was replaced by drummer Terry Bozzio. Jobson, Wetton and Bozzio reformed UK for a world tour in 2012, with further Jobson-Wetton reunion tours extending through to 2015. Throughout their brief existence, UK’s music was characterised by skilled musicianship, complex harmony, odd time signatures, electric violin solos, and unusually varied synthesizer (Yamaha CS-80) sonorities. The band spans various genres ranging from progressive rock to jazz fusion.
To purchase UK “Curtain Call (2023 Remaster)”:
https://burningshed.com/store/eddiejobson/uk_curtain-call-remaster_dvd_blu-ray
https://www.amazon.com/Curtain-Call-Blu-Ray-Audio-Booklet/dp/B0C24N5LVK/
Eddie Jobson FB page: https://www.facebook.com/EJ.UK.fanpage/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com