Biden-Harris Administration Response Continues in Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands with Whole Community Support of Federal Efforts Following Impacts from Typhoon Mawar

WASHINGTON -- Federal funding under President Biden’s major disaster declaration for Guam will help the territory recover from Typhoon Mawar as damage assessments are ongoing to determine the scope of damage from the disaster. The impacted areas continue to experience power outages, water service disruptions and communications are intermittent. Anyone trying to reach friends or relatives should remain patient as outages are being restored.

The first cargo flights with supplies, equipment and emergency responders landed at Guam’s International Airport today. The airport remains closed to commercial traffic and is expected to resume operations on Tuesday. All airports in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) are open for daylight operations only. More than 475 FEMA personnel are supporting response and recovery efforts in Guam and CNMI and working closely with local officials and voluntary organizations to assess damages.

Federal, Territorial, Commonwealth and Voluntary Actions

The Guam Power Authority continues its restoration efforts, reporting more than 46% of substations have been restored, with power restored at Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical Center, five of seven dialysis centers and Guam Airport Authority. About 12 % of customer demand has been restored as well. There are more than 100 generators on the island to help provide power to critical facilities.

continues its restoration efforts, reporting more than 46% of substations have been restored, with power restored at Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical Center, five of seven dialysis centers and Guam Airport Authority. About 12 % of customer demand has been restored as well. There are more than 100 generators on the island to help provide power to critical facilities. The CNMI Commonwealth Utilities Corporation reports that 90% of customers in Sinapalo 2, the most populated area in Rota, have power. Saipan and Tinian are fully energized.

reports that 90% of customers in Sinapalo 2, the most populated area in Rota, have power. Saipan and Tinian are fully energized. The Guam Water Authority informed that it deployed four 60,000-gallon water tanks to help supplement water needs in the communities and that 50% of its operable wells are online. All of Guam and Rota drinking and wastewater systems have been impacted by power outages and are under boil water advisories.

informed that it deployed four 60,000-gallon water tanks to help supplement water needs in the communities and that 50% of its operable wells are online. All of Guam and Rota drinking and wastewater systems have been impacted by power outages and are under boil water advisories. Feeding and bottled water missions continue, with a priority to distribute to healthcare facilities and shelters.

Shelters remain open on both CNMI and Guam.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is deploying personnel to conduct assessments and support recovery efforts as needed.

is deploying personnel to conduct assessments and support recovery efforts as needed. FEMA is coordinating with its network of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to provide support and humanitarian aid. More than 120 voluntary personnel are headed to the impacted areas and 80 local staff are available to support the distribution of supplies and perform assessments.

to provide support and humanitarian aid. More than 120 voluntary personnel are headed to the impacted areas and 80 local staff are available to support the distribution of supplies and perform assessments. The Red Cross is on the ground in Guam providing emergency assistance items like tarps, flashlights, coolers and clean-up kits to residents. The American Red Cross of Guam hotline is operational: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for anyone trying to reach friends or relatives who are on the island.

is on the ground in Guam providing emergency assistance items like tarps, flashlights, coolers and clean-up kits to residents. The American Red Cross of Guam hotline is operational: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for anyone trying to reach friends or relatives who are on the island. The National Disaster Distress Helpline is also activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support.

is also activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support. FEMA mission assigned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to assist with temporary emergency power, temporary roofing and debris management support. USACE deployed personnel to provide public works and engineering technical expertise. USACE teams will conduct electrical assessments of critical facilities like hospitals, shelters and water treatment plants.

(USACE) to assist with temporary emergency power, temporary roofing and debris management support. USACE deployed personnel to provide public works and engineering technical expertise. USACE teams will conduct electrical assessments of critical facilities like hospitals, shelters and water treatment plants. The Guam National Guard remains activated assisting local and territorial police with traffic control.

remains activated assisting local and territorial police with traffic control. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed two medical teams with a third team remaining on alert status for the Pacific.

deployed two medical teams with a third team remaining on alert status for the Pacific. To learn more about the Typhoon Mawar response and recovery efforts visit, FEMA.gov.

Flood watches remain for both the territories as soil is oversaturated and drains are clogged. Residents should remain cautious and avoid floodwaters as they may contain downed power lines or waste that can lead to illness.

Safety Messages