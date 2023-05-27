Honoring Long Time Assistant Attorney General Brent Burnett

May 27, 2023

The Utah Attorney General’s office offers condolences to the family of Brent Burnett, a longtime employee who served 39 years in our office. (37 as an attorney and two as a clerk).

Brent worked most of his time in the Litigation Division, where he was Section Chief and is one of the first attorneys to work in the Civil Appeals Division in the office. His wisdom and historical knowledge were invaluable and were missed after his retirement in 2021.

He was a proud father of six sons who were eagle scouts and was a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for 25 years. Brent leaves behind his wife Terri Lee, seven children, and 20 grandchildren.