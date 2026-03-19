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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/9/26-3/13/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 

AG Brown attended a Republican Attorneys General Association conference in New Orleans.  

Tuesday, March 10 

2:00 pm: Legal issue briefings with state attorneys general 

6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general  

Wednesday, March 11 

8:45 am: Legal issue briefings with state attorneys general 

1:30 pm: General session of legal conference  

2:40 pm: Moderated panel on transparency and the Olympic Games with Olympic athletes Katie Uhlaender and Kaillie Humphries, Team USA Olympic Athletes  

2:15 pm: Media interview  

Virtual 

6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general 

Thursday, March 12 

8:30 am: General session of legal conference 

10:05 am: Media interview  

Virtual 

6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general  

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/9/26-3/13/26 

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