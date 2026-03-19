Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/9/26-3/13/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13
AG Brown attended a Republican Attorneys General Association conference in New Orleans.
Tuesday, March 10
2:00 pm: Legal issue briefings with state attorneys general
6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general
Wednesday, March 11
8:45 am: Legal issue briefings with state attorneys general
1:30 pm: General session of legal conference
2:40 pm: Moderated panel on transparency and the Olympic Games with Olympic athletes Katie Uhlaender and Kaillie Humphries, Team USA Olympic Athletes
2:15 pm: Media interview
Virtual
6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general
Thursday, March 12
8:30 am: General session of legal conference
10:05 am: Media interview
Virtual
6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general
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