Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/9/26-3/13/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 AG Brown attended a Republican Attorneys General Association conference in New Orleans. Tuesday, March 10 2:00 pm: Legal issue briefings with state attorneys general 6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general Wednesday, March 11 8:45 am: Legal issue briefings with state attorneys general 1:30 pm: General session of legal conference 2:40 pm: Moderated panel on transparency and the Olympic Games with Olympic athletes Katie Uhlaender and Kaillie Humphries, Team USA Olympic Athletes 2:15 pm: Media interview Virtual 6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general Thursday, March 12 8:30 am: General session of legal conference 10:05 am: Media interview Virtual 6:00 pm: Dinner with state attorneys general

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