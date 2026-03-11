Attorney General Derek Brown to continue case against Live Nation/Ticketmaster for illegally monopolizing the live entertainment industry 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Attorney General Derek Brown confirmed that Utah will continue to pursue litigation over Live Nation and Ticketmaster monopoly despite the settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday. Utah is part of a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general working to ensure competition is restored for fans, performers, and local businesses.

“For years, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have made it harder for Utahns to see the artists they love by driving up ticket prices and squeezing out the competition. As Utah’s Attorney General, I’m committed to securing the best outcome possible for Utah consumers who have been forced to pay too much at Live Nation and Ticketmaster venues,” said Attorney General Derek Brown.

Utah joined the U.S. Department of Justice and 38 other states in a lawsuit against Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster, alleging the companies used their dominance in the live entertainment industry to drive up prices and limit competition. Utah argues that:

Live Nation holds a dominant position across the music and concert industry, including artist management, concert promotion, venue ownership, and ticketing.

The company is accused of using unfair practices to maintain that dominance.

These practices include buying rivals, tying artists’ use of promotion services to amphitheaters, and locking venues into long-term contracts that block competition.

The result has been higher ticket prices, numerous additional fees, and fewer affordable, transparent ticket options for Utah families.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s monopoly has impacted fans across Utah. Utahns spent $400.4 million on live entertainment in 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The jury trial commenced last week and was scheduled to continue for another four weeks in the Southern District of New York. The Office of the Attorney General remains committed to restoring competitive fairness and protecting fans.



States joining Utah in this litigation include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.