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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/16/26-3/20/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, March 16 

2:30 pm: Staff meeting 

Virtual 

4:00 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual 

Tuesday, March 17 

10:00 am: Division Directors meeting 

Heber M. Wells Building 

12:00 pm: Major case briefing 

Heber M. Wells Building 

1:30 pm: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

4:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual  

Wednesday, March 18 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

12:00 pm: Lunch meeting 

Salt Lake City, Utah 

4:30 pm: Attorney General Student Advisory Council with Governor Cox 

Virtual  

Thursday, March 19 

1:30 pm: Case briefing 

Virtual  

4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Office of the Attorney General  

5:30 pm: NAAG Attorneys General Regional Leadership Dinner 

Salt Lake City, Utah 

Friday, March 20 

9:00 am: Speak at BYU Law State and Local Government Conference 

J. Reuben Clark School of Law  

2:00 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual 

2:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Virtual 

3:30 pm: Staff meeting 

Virtual  

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/16/26-3/20/26   

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