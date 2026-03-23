Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/16/26-3/20/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, March 16
2:30 pm: Staff meeting
Virtual
4:00 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
Tuesday, March 17
10:00 am: Division Directors meeting
Heber M. Wells Building
12:00 pm: Major case briefing
Heber M. Wells Building
1:30 pm: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
4:30 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
Wednesday, March 18
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
12:00 pm: Lunch meeting
Salt Lake City, Utah
4:30 pm: Attorney General Student Advisory Council with Governor Cox
Virtual
Thursday, March 19
1:30 pm: Case briefing
Virtual
4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Attorney General
5:30 pm: NAAG Attorneys General Regional Leadership Dinner
Salt Lake City, Utah
Friday, March 20
9:00 am: Speak at BYU Law State and Local Government Conference
J. Reuben Clark School of Law
2:00 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
2:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Virtual
3:30 pm: Staff meeting
Virtual
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