Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/16/26-3/20/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, March 16 2:30 pm: Staff meeting Virtual 4:00 pm: Major case briefing Virtual Tuesday, March 17 10:00 am: Division Directors meeting Heber M. Wells Building 12:00 pm: Major case briefing Heber M. Wells Building 1:30 pm: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 4:30 pm: Major case briefing Virtual Wednesday, March 18 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 12:00 pm: Lunch meeting Salt Lake City, Utah 4:30 pm: Attorney General Student Advisory Council with Governor Cox Virtual Thursday, March 19 1:30 pm: Case briefing Virtual 4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff Office of the Attorney General 5:30 pm: NAAG Attorneys General Regional Leadership Dinner Salt Lake City, Utah Friday, March 20 9:00 am: Speak at BYU Law State and Local Government Conference J. Reuben Clark School of Law 2:00 pm: Major case briefing Virtual 2:30 pm: Legislative meeting Virtual 3:30 pm: Staff meeting Virtual

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