Filippo Leccese Di Nardo "The Godfather of boxing gloves"
He was chosen to make the gloves that Etinosa Oliha will wear to conquer the IBO Intercontinental TitleTORINO, ITALY, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Filippo Leccese Di Nardo is a world famous boxing glove manufacturer, He has been producing gloves for almost 30 years and his gloves have been used in some of the biggest Boxing events in the world.
He declares that he met this boxer thanks to his historic friendship, but that since there is a very particular situation in Italy regarding the organization of events, it is difficult to collaborate with local boxers, obviously not their fault. but because of the Promoters, so it is always necessary to evaluate from situation to situation.
Who is Mr. Etinosa Oliha?
With a Record of 17 - 0 - 0 (8KO)
IBO MEDITERRANEAN CHAMPION
WBO INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION
3x ITALIAN MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION
Today, after a contract with the Prestigious German Promotion "AGON Sports & Events" trained by one of the best Italian Coaches "Mr. Davide Greguoldo" he tries his ascent in the world of boxing in his weight category, hence the collaboration, with one of the great Italian excellences "Di Nardo" the well-known Master Craftsman.
"Oliha represents a Possibility”
The African community in Italy is growing. And it is because of stories like Mr. Oliha's that people continue to come to Italy in search of a better life.
He represents the never realized dreams of these kids or families who arrive in Italy with nothing and even risking their lives during the journeys of hope, as they are called.
His deeds on the Ring, his story can become something really great, an inspiration for all those people on the margins of society: "The last ones”
Di Nardo is excited to be a part of Oliha's historic title fight. "I am honored to be chosen to make the gloves that Etinosa Oliha will wear to become the IBO Intercontinental Champion. This is a very important fight for him and I am confident that my gloves will help him to victory.”
