Di Nardo surprises and amazes again

Di Nardo Atelier The Eminence RangeVILLASTELLONE, TORINO, ITALY, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I had the pleasure of interviewing Mr Filippo Leccese Di Nardo: "The Godfather of Boxing Gloves" Italian artisan tailor and manufacturer of boxing equipment, specializing above all in the creation of boxing gloves, a product that made him famous all over the world.
I was very surprised by his availability, often this type of characters are very difficult to contact and hardly responds to emails and messages from people who are not customers intending to buy some product, Mr Di Nardo instead answered us and then welcomed us in very warm way.
After the various presentations, and a minimum of introduction on the path of this exceptional artist, let's start with the questions.
Mr Di Nardo, what is the Eminence Range?
Reply:
The Eminence Range is an ergonomic glove, that's how I describe it, it's clearly not a world-changing invention, far be it from me to be so presumptuous, but it's something that has many benefits for boxing glove users .
Very interesting....
What are these benefits?
Reply:
The benefits concern the fit of the glove, specifically the thumb, you see, on the palm of our hands there are small muscle fibers, right in the thumb area there is the Eminence muscle, this muscle is often pressed in excess by some parts of the glove causing a very annoying burning, of course, this burning when the leather gives way and the glove takes the shape of the wearer's hand disappears, so it's not something permanent. I simply gave the thumb a more ergonomic curve, this curve takes the shape of the Eminence muscle giving the glove a one of a kind fit.
Out of curiosity, I try a pair of gloves from this new line, and I must say that the sensation it gave me was as if that glove had been created for my hand. At this point I ask Mr Di Nardo how he managed to have this intuition .....
Reply:
I am a craftsman and every time I produce a pair of gloves I notice many small improvements that can be brought to the product, thanks to an orthopedic friend of mine who opens my mind by describing the shape of the hand, here comes the idea.
All clear, but how do you figure out where to intervene thanks to just a simple chat?
Reply:
Difficult to explain, let's say that when I talk to people and eventually they say something that attracts my attention I have visions in front of me, what I then do is put the vision in writing.
Exceptional, I think this is something that only happens to the greatest Entrepreneurs
Reply:
I don't like being considered an Entrepreneur, I'm a simple Artisan, an entrepreneur is someone who cares about profit above all, numbers, quantities, I'm an Artist and they are two completely different ways of being.
Mr Di Nardo's sensitivity towards simple adjectives is something that leaves me speechless, here you can see his entire artistic vein.
The Eminence Range isn't just a technical product though, right?
Reply:
Correct, L'Eminence Range is not just a technical product, it is a luxury product, dedicated to a very demanding clientele who looks at the detail of the product and who loves beauty in every form regardless of the price, as Art and Beauty is priceless!
Grasped the concept, but how does a person who has little money but want to have a Di Nardo glove?
Reply:
I think that a person who has little money has several problems to think about in this historical moment, instead of looking at my gloves. In any case, with the release of the new Line "Di Nardo Atelier The Eminence Range" I also created a cheaper Second Line, "Di Nardo Worldwide" my gift to all those who wish to own a pair of my gloves.
Great, I didn't know that.... Mr Di Nardo, what are your plans for the future?
Reply:
I'm already working on a new model, I'm looking for perfection, this is the only thing that interests me, so I'm always in the study phase to create the perfect glove, and sooner or later I'll reach perfection. Even though I have had the honor of seeing my gloves used in prestigious world-class events, I leave the fight scene to the other brands that everyone knows, as it is not that sign of quality since all boxers are paid to use certain Glove brands.
Interesting statement, maybe we'll discuss it in the future in another interview if there's a chance.
We will be waiting to be surprised and amazed again by Mr Filippo Leccese Di Nardo, not only a great Artist, but also a great person, fascinating and charismatic.
Interview by Kevin J. Mallow
