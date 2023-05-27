The delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan took part in the work of the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress

27/05/2023

On May 26, 2023, the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress took place in St. Petersburg. The event was attended by a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova.

During her speech at the plenary session, the head of the Turkmen delegation noted that the issues of environmental protection and rational use of natural resources are among the priority areas of state policy pursued under the leadership of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

A lot of practical work was noted to ensure a favorable environment, the introduction of green and resource-saving technologies, and the rational use of water resources. Great efforts are being made to promote respect for the environment and environmental education of the younger generation.

The efforts of Turkmenistan to strengthen international cooperation in the field of ecology and sustainable development were noted. Of particular importance, in this regard, are the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan aimed at shaping the international environmental agenda. The active participation of Turkmenistan in a number of key UN environmental conventions, active work within the framework of relevant international organizations, cooperation at the regional level, including in the format of partnership of the Caspian countries, was emphasized.

On the same day, the meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova with the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation V.Matvienko took place.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect and understanding.

It was emphasized that meetings and negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin play a decisive role in strengthening such cooperation.

The parliamentarians exchanged views on various issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is an important element of bilateral relations. The parties noted with satisfaction the recent intensification of contacts between the parliamentarians of the two countries, which made it possible to bring inter-parliamentary cooperation to a new level.

The parties stressed the importance of continuing the inter-parliamentary dialogue, communication on topical issues of bilateral relations, exchange of experience in parliamentary activities.