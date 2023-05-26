Senate Bill 706 Printer's Number 785

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - provided under the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240),

referred to as the Commonwealth Documents Law, and the act of

June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory

Review Act.

(7) Require each person that holds a license issued

under this act to provide the periodic reports required of

licensees under this act.

Section 302. Sale, manufacturing, distribution, operation and

use of skill video game systems.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary,

the sale, distribution, operation, possession, transportation

and use of a skill video game system in compliance with this act

are authorized in this Commonwealth. A skill video game system

shall not be deemed:

(1) A lottery, gambling device, slot machine, device

intrinsically connected with gambling or coin-operated

amusement device.

(2) "Games of chance" as defined under section 103 of

the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the

Local Option Small Games of Chance Act.

(3) As conducting another business on a licensed

premises under the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21),

known as the Liquor Code, or 40 Pa. Code § 3.52 (relating to

connection with other business).

CHAPTER 5

ORGANIZATION

Section 501. Licenses.

(a) Issuance.--The department shall have the authority to

issue licenses under this act.

(b) Provisional licenses.--The department shall issue a

20230SB0706PN0785 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30