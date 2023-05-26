Senate Bill 706 Printer's Number 785
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - provided under the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240),
referred to as the Commonwealth Documents Law, and the act of
June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory
Review Act.
(7) Require each person that holds a license issued
under this act to provide the periodic reports required of
licensees under this act.
Section 302. Sale, manufacturing, distribution, operation and
use of skill video game systems.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary,
the sale, distribution, operation, possession, transportation
and use of a skill video game system in compliance with this act
are authorized in this Commonwealth. A skill video game system
shall not be deemed:
(1) A lottery, gambling device, slot machine, device
intrinsically connected with gambling or coin-operated
amusement device.
(2) "Games of chance" as defined under section 103 of
the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the
Local Option Small Games of Chance Act.
(3) As conducting another business on a licensed
premises under the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21),
known as the Liquor Code, or 40 Pa. Code § 3.52 (relating to
connection with other business).
CHAPTER 5
ORGANIZATION
Section 501. Licenses.
(a) Issuance.--The department shall have the authority to
issue licenses under this act.
(b) Provisional licenses.--The department shall issue a
