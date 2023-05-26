Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 784

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 784

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

712

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, BOSCOLA, DUSH,

BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, MAY 26, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),

entitled "An act defining clinical laboratory; regulating the

operation of the same; requiring such laboratories to obtain

permits, and to be operated under the direct supervision of

qualified persons; imposing certain duties upon the

Department of Health; and providing penalties," providing for

advertisements for laboratory tests; and abrogating a

regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),

known as The Clinical Laboratory Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 13.3. Advertisements for Laboratory Tests.--(a) A

clinical laboratory certified under 42 U.S.C. § 263a (relating

to certification of laboratories) and a clinical laboratory

operating under this act may directly or indirectly advertise or

solicit business for diagnostic laboratory testing if all of the

following apply:

(1) For diagnostic testing, the testing is ordered by a

health care practitioner licensed in this Commonwealth or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21