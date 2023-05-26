Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 784
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 784
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
712
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, BOSCOLA, DUSH,
BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, MAY 26, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),
entitled "An act defining clinical laboratory; regulating the
operation of the same; requiring such laboratories to obtain
permits, and to be operated under the direct supervision of
qualified persons; imposing certain duties upon the
Department of Health; and providing penalties," providing for
advertisements for laboratory tests; and abrogating a
regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),
known as The Clinical Laboratory Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 13.3. Advertisements for Laboratory Tests.--(a) A
clinical laboratory certified under 42 U.S.C. § 263a (relating
to certification of laboratories) and a clinical laboratory
operating under this act may directly or indirectly advertise or
solicit business for diagnostic laboratory testing if all of the
following apply:
(1) For diagnostic testing, the testing is ordered by a
health care practitioner licensed in this Commonwealth or
