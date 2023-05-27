ART at NYC Independent Film Festival
Special session on art and experimental filmsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York there is also a program, especially for art and experimental film. We pick out two films.
‘MOVA OBORONY’ by Oleksandr Isaienko is an audio-visual play with digital image manipulation that displays body movements amidst a nameless desert, accompanied by a constant rhythmic beat. The relationship of image and audio forms a composition between movements that are independent of one another—in the sense that they do not attempt to illustrate each other, but appear simultaneously adjacent, giving rise to both motor and sensory impressions.
‘MOVA OBORONY’ - Thursday June 8, 2023 – 8.00pm Theater 1
‘THE BLIND SWIMMER’ by French filmmaker Julian Olariu is about breaking the darkness inside his eyes. He, the tortured soul, tried to imagine the world without having seen it. Walking slowly in his red coat, he’s smelling the flowers in the valley, touching the sky with his head.
He’s in front of me, above the river… He’s flying!
Julian Olariu is an award winning French filmmaker, living and working in Paris. In his work he mainly focuses on experimental genres. But as a multidisciplinary artist he is also making video art, contemporary graphics poems and hypnotic fantasy atmosphere.
‘THE BLIND SWIMMER’ - Thursday June 8, 2023 – 8.00pm Theater 1
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+ +1 917-797-0816
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn