MV Collision, DUI / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

                                                                                                      

 

CASE#: 23A2002953

 

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                                                                         

 

STATION: St Albans                  

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2023 / 2220 hours

 

LOCATION:  I89 NB MM119 in Swanton

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Shannon Prior

 

AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2019 Honda Civic       

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled  

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Ruth Moore                                          

 

AGE:      54

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  South Paris, Maine

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2012 Toyota Corolla

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end

 

 

INJURIES

 

 

 

Operator 1 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

 

 

HOSPITAL:          UVM    

 

WEATHER:         Clear

 

ROAD COND:     Clear

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 24, 2023, at 2220 hours Vermont State Police was advised of a motor vehicle crash on I89 in Swanton near mile marker 119. It was reported that there was a two-vehicle collision and one of the operators had been struck by a vehicle.

 

 

It was determined that Prior was traveling NB and went off the west side of the roadway, collided with a ledge, and the vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the middle of both lanes of travel with the headlights and taillights off. Moore was also traveling NB and came upon the scene of the crash. Due to Prior's vehicle not being illuminated Moore did not immediately observe it in the roadway. When Moore did observe Prior's vehicle, she attempted to swerve around it in the passing lane. Prior was standing outside of her vehicle and attempted to run toward the center median to avoid being struck by Moore's vehicle. Moore struck Prior's vehicle and Prior. Prior sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

 

 

Prior was later processed at the hospital and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: June 27, 2023                     

 

COURT: Franklin

 

LODGED – LOCATION:    NA

 

BAIL: N

 

MUG SHOT: N

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


