MV Collision, DUI / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2002953

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2023 / 2220 hours

LOCATION: I89 NB MM119 in Swanton

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shannon Prior

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2019 Honda Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ruth Moore

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Paris, Maine

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2012 Toyota Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end

INJURIES

Operator 1 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

HOSPITAL: UVM

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Clear

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 24, 2023, at 2220 hours Vermont State Police was advised of a motor vehicle crash on I89 in Swanton near mile marker 119. It was reported that there was a two-vehicle collision and one of the operators had been struck by a vehicle.

It was determined that Prior was traveling NB and went off the west side of the roadway, collided with a ledge, and the vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the middle of both lanes of travel with the headlights and taillights off. Moore was also traveling NB and came upon the scene of the crash. Due to Prior's vehicle not being illuminated Moore did not immediately observe it in the roadway. When Moore did observe Prior's vehicle, she attempted to swerve around it in the passing lane. Prior was standing outside of her vehicle and attempted to run toward the center median to avoid being struck by Moore's vehicle. Moore struck Prior's vehicle and Prior. Prior sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

Prior was later processed at the hospital and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: June 27, 2023

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N