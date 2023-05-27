Revolutionary PICO Laser Treatment Now Available at V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinics Across Singapore

V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic is offering the revolutionary Pico Laser technology as a non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatment for all Singaporeans.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic, the premier name in Singapore's aesthetic treatment industry, is delighted to announce its offering of the transformative PICO Laser Treatment at all 12 of its state-of-the-art clinics island-wide.

The Power of PICO Laser Technology

The PICO Laser Treatment is distinguished by its use of ultra-short laser pulses that shatter the pigment particles in the skin, triggering the body's natural healing response. The laser's rapid bursts enable it to target problem areas with greater precision and lesser heat, ensuring minimal discomfort and damage to the surrounding tissue.

"We're excited to offer this revolutionary treatment to our clinics," said Dr. Ian Tan, the founder of V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic. "PICO Laser has transformed the landscape of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, providing swift and impressive results with virtually no downtime."

PICO Laser in Singapore leverages advanced picosecond laser technology, propelling aesthetic medicine into a new era of effectiveness and comfort for patients. It offers a promising solution to various skin concerns, including pigmentation, acne scars, sun damage, age spots, and even removing unwanted tattoos.

One of the major PICO Laser benefits is that it stimulates collagen production in the skin. Collagen is a protein that gives skin its elasticity and firmness, and as we age, our bodies produce less of it. By stimulating collagen production, Pico Laser can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging.

An Array of Choices for Beautiful Skin

Aside from PICO Laser, V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic also offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical treatments, including dermal fillers, ultrasound-based skin tightening treatments, chemical peels, hydrafacials, microneedling, and more. Each treatment targets specific skin issues such as pigmentation, wrinkles, acne scars, and sun damage. With V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic’s extensive selection, clients can choose a treatment that suits their unique needs and expectations.

"Our non-surgical treatments provide clients with various options to address their skin concerns," added Dr. Tan. "We work closely with each client to develop a personalized treatment plan that ensures optimal results."

Broadening Access Across Singapore

V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic has always prioritized client convenience and accessibility. With the PICO Laser Treatment now available in all its clinics across Singapore, more people will have access to this game-changing treatment.

"We're proud to be able to bring PICO Laser closer to our clients, thanks to the broad network of our clinics," Dr. Ian Tan remarks. "We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of medical technology and Pico Laser is a testament to that commitment."

About V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic

V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic is a leader in Singapore's aesthetic treatment sector, offering a comprehensive range of services, from non-surgical facelifts and ultrasound-based skin tightening treatments to hair regrowth procedures and the revolutionary PICO Laser Treatment. Striving to stay at the forefront of medical technology, V Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic is dedicated to delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality treatments to its clients.