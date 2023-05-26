Department of Health suspends licenses for Daybreak Youth Services

For immediate release: May 26, 2023 (23-071)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has suspended the licenses for two Daybreak Youth Services (Daybreak) facilities located in Spokane and Brush Prairie. Daybreak is a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth.

The suspension was sought when Daybreak repeatedly failed to cooperate with DOH investigations into ongoing patient safety concerns, failed to make mandatory reports, and failed to respond appropriately to allegations of staff misconduct, all of which are required by law.

Daybreak has the right to contest the DOH’s action.

Since March 2022, DOH has attempted to investigate several allegations that Daybreak staff engaged in sexual misconduct and boundary violations with adolescent patients. The department requires access to various records, patients, and staff to assess compliance and, ultimately, to protect patient safety. DOH conducted more than 700 facilities investigations in 2022. Daybreak was the only facility that refused to cooperate with the investigation.

With its’ licenses suspended, Daybreak must cease operations and relocate patients to other facilities. DOH has presented a plan that gives Daybreak time to transfer its more than 90 existing patients in a phased way. Media and parents or guardians with loved ones in the care of Daybreak can learn more on the Daybreak webpage. DOH strives to achieve a balance that prioritizes patient safety, but also ensures access to critical health services for Washingtonians.

DOH promotes public health and the delivery of safe, high quality health care in Washington by regulating health care providers and facilities. We establish licensure requirements for health care facilities, perform routine inspections, investigate complaints, and take enforcement action when warranted to protect patient safety.

