St. Johnsbury / Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1003951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2023 @ 1510 Hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: St Johnsbury, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile marker 134

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Angelica Clark

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life Threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Anthony Harvey

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: GTI

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Non-life Threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/26/23 at 1510 hours State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with injury on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 134. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 was attempting to move into the passing lane at which point it collided with vehicle 2. Both operators were taken to NVRH to be treated for non life threatening injuries. Members of the St Johnsbury Fire Department as well as Calex Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The Interstate was temporarily shut down for clean up. Investigation is still ongoing anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Hastings at 802-748-3111.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819