St. Johnsbury / Two vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1003951
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2023 @ 1510 Hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: St Johnsbury, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile marker 134
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Angelica Clark
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life Threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Anthony Harvey
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: GTI
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Non-life Threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/26/23 at 1510 hours State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with injury on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 134. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 was attempting to move into the passing lane at which point it collided with vehicle 2. Both operators were taken to NVRH to be treated for non life threatening injuries. Members of the St Johnsbury Fire Department as well as Calex Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The Interstate was temporarily shut down for clean up. Investigation is still ongoing anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Hastings at 802-748-3111.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819