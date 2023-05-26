I 91 SB MM134

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 SB in the area of MM134 has one lane closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173