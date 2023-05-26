Maine DOE Update – May 26, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team for an interactive webinar about end-of-year reports that will be due in June and July. The Join Live event link below will be active on the date and time of the webinar. | More

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team and the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE) for an interactive webinar about the special education exit report. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs), publicly supported secondary schools, and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) who meet eligibility requirements stated in RFA# 202305111. Using American Rescue Plan, state reservation funds, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will cover costs of implementing a comprehensive electronic health … | More

Nominations are now open for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, a national program sponsored by National Life Group that recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The program celebrates those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.| More

Joshua Schmidt is the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Achievement in Instructional Technology Award from the collaborative program in Instructional Technology and the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development. Joshua is a MLTI Ambassador with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) (MLTI stands for Maine Learning Technology Initiative). This two-year distinguished educator …| More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Maine Association of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) held its annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Year Award Ceremony recently at Lewiston’s Regional Technical Center’s The Green Ladle restaurant. | More

As the Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator at Nokomis High School, Kristine Eisenhour describes her job as organizing and cultivating learning experiences in the community for students and classes to engage in. “These opportunities could be field trips, job shadows, paid or unpaid apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and any other educational opportunities beyond the school walls,” … | More

The National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science have announced that Erin Hullinger, a science teacher from Bonny Eagle Middle School in Buxton, ME, is among ten teachers from eight states who have been selected to participate in the prestigious National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program providing … | More

Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC) has announced its 2023 Honorees of the Year working in the field of Special Education in Maine schools. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins MADSEC in congratulating these individuals on their recent honor as well as thanking all the professionals who work in the field … | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The countdown is on for the start of the 2023 Educator Summit being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. Registration will be open from June 1 – July 7! With 143 presentations being offered this year, now is the time to check out the sessions and pick out your favorites so that when … | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here