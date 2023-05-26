Turkmen-Azerbaijani consultations on consular issues were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

26/05/2023

On May 26, 2023, Turkmen-Azerbaijani consultations on consular issues were held in Baku at the level of heads of consular services of foreign affairs agencies.

During the consultations, the parties discussed in detail a number of consular issues of mutual interest, the legal status of citizens of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan and citizens of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, issues of Turkmen students studying in Azerbaijan, etc.

In accordance with the agenda, issues of further development of cooperation and exchange of experience between the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and the migration authorities of Azerbaijan were also considered.

As a result of the meeting, the Protocol of consular consultations was signed.