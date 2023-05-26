Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,915 in the last 365 days.

Turkmen-Azerbaijani consultations on consular issues were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Turkmen-Azerbaijani consultations on consular issues were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

26/05/2023

144

On May 26, 2023, Turkmen-Azerbaijani consultations on consular issues were held in Baku at the level of heads of consular services of foreign affairs agencies.

During the consultations, the parties discussed in detail a number of consular issues of mutual interest, the legal status of citizens of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan and citizens of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, issues of Turkmen students studying in Azerbaijan, etc.

In accordance with the agenda, issues of further development of cooperation and exchange of experience between the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and the migration authorities of Azerbaijan were also considered.

As a result of the meeting, the Protocol of consular consultations was signed.

You just read:

Turkmen-Azerbaijani consultations on consular issues were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more