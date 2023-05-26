73 New Homes for Those in Housing Need Coming To Saskatoon

CANADA, May 26 - Released on May 26, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan, alongside community partners, has begun construction on 73 new homes for seniors, those living with disabilities and families. The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), through the Rental Development Program, is providing up to $1.7 million in funding for the project.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project, with our partners," Churchill-Wildwood MLA Lisa Lambert said on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. "We will continue to work with the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors to continue our commitment to provide safe and affordable housing and better support people and families in greatest housing need in our province."

The project, developed by SaskNative Rentals, is the first phase of a two-phase construction that will ultimately provide new homes in the form of stacked townhouses. The project's first phase will include amenities such as a day care, kitchen, and gym as well as office space.

“Camponi Housing and their partners have put in a tremendous amount of work to bring this housing project to life,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. “This is coming at a time where we know more affordable housing options across the entire housing spectrum are needed. The creation of 73 new homes, including 36 affordable units for elders, seniors, families and people living with disabilities, in this first phase, is very welcome to help meet these needs. Thank you to the Provincial Government and all the funding partners for the support to help make these homes a reality."

This development will be designed to prioritize accessibility throughout. In total, 17 new homes in Phase 1 will be fully accessible for those with mobility issues. All community spaces will be designed to allow everyone access regardless of their mobility status. On-site staff from SaskNative Rentals and partnering agencies will also support residents through community engagement and activity.

"We are not building rental units, but a community," SaskNative Rentals/Camponi Housing Board Chair Dean Fetch said. "It will be a place where people can live, raise their families, work, learn, be active, shop and thrive. By combining our funds with that of our government partners, through a tenant-focused approach, we are creating a model for future developments."

Housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested more than $806 million to develop more than 12,000 affordable housing units and repair more than 6,000 homes. SHC has also invested nearly $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $441 million to improve provincially owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

For more information on SaskNative Rentals please visit www.camponi.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca