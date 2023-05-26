Dr. Eric Seiger, D.O. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I am so appreciative for this award. I am grateful to be able to practice my passion while helping others to look and feel their best. Thank you very much.”FENTON, MI, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Eric Seiger has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Eric Seiger strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT DR. ERIC SEIGER
Dr. Eric Seiger is an experienced board-certified dermatologist and a highly skilled cosmetic surgeon. He has long been a community leader in medical education and training, as a faculty member of the prestigious Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills Dermatology Residency Program. Dr. Seiger has helped to develop new techniques for the safe removal and treatment of veins. He has frequently been published in medical journals and sought out by the media to provide expert advice and commentary.
As a leader in the field of cosmetic surgery and enhancements at The Skin & Vein Center, Dr. Eric Seiger previously has been designated a National Certified Physician Trainer by the makers of both Botox® and Restylane®. His national reputation for the use of cutting-edge technology and science has led many of the country’s best known medical equipment manufacturers to ask him to introduce new products and procedures in the State of Michigan. The Skin & Vein Center now has four locations. Interested in learning more about where they are located? Click HERE.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
