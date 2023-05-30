Technology Enhances Resident, Family Experience at Franciscan Communities
Now, more than ever, it’s important that we embrace and leverage technology and person-centered content to create meaningful and genuine connections for our residents, associates and family members.”LEMONT, ILL., UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Communities launched a new program designed to enhance the lives of residents and their families through improved communication and increased engagement.
— Franciscan Ministries President and CEO Regina Umanskiy
The technology – offered through iN2L + LifeLoop – is being introduced at communities this month.
This comprehensive engagement software offers a secure portal where families can communicate with staff and stay informed with calendars, photos and other information, providing peace of mind that their loved ones are happy, engaged and enjoying themselves.
“I am thrilled that our communities will be using a technology engagement system that supports the foundation of the Ministry’s mission: To Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy,” said Corporate Director of Life Enrichment and Memory Care Constance Brasher. “This platform will enrich the lives of our residents, families and team members, and I look forward to seeing the meaningful and measurable impact this will have at each of our communities.”
In addition to resident engagement tracking, the platform also streamlines operations for community staff, and provides a seamless system for residents to register for activities, put in maintenance work orders for their apartments or request transportation to appointments.
“We are very excited about the partnership with iN2L + LifeLoop," stated President and CEO Regina Umanskiy. "Now, more than ever, it’s so important that we embrace and leverage technology and person-centered content, as much as possible, to create meaningful and genuine connections for our residents, associates and family members, from wellness programs, lifelong learning, family engagement to overall community operations.”
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven nonprofit Catholic senior living offering organization, offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. The Ministry also supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter. At Franciscan Ministries, senior living is about continuing your journey with purpose. We are focused on making a positive impact through our philosophy - Living Joyfully - built around our residents and their well-being. It’s our mission and our promise with everything we say and do.
About iN2L + LifeLoop
iN2L + LifeLoop is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Their industry-leading enterprise platform boosts resident engagement, family satisfaction, and staff efficiency, all within a singular, comprehensive solution used by more than 4,500 nursing homes, senior living communities and adult day programs in the United States.
