Friday, May 26

$8M in behavioral health grants to benefit children, youth, families

A new Evergreen Manor Family Center will offer housing and services for over 200 “opioid-dependent” pregnant women, parents and their children each year in Everett’s Riverside neighborhood. It’s an expansion made possible through one of five grants Snohomish County announced this week for projects to boost behavioral health capacity, with a total investment of $8 million in Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The grants are part of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation, and they will support buildings and programs to serve 440 more children and adults each year. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Olivia Vanni)

WA’s new capital gains tax brings in far more than expected

Early figures suggest Washington could bring in $849 million in its first year of collecting the state’s new capital gains tax, potentially sending hundreds of millions more than expected to schools across the state. State lawmakers passed the 7% tax on the sale or exchange of stocks, bonds and certain other assets above $250,000 in 2021. It has faced legal challenges, but got the go-ahead from the state Supreme Court in March. The Legislature passed a budget based on earlier projections indicating Washington could collect $248 million in capital gains tax payments in the 2023 fiscal year, which ends July 1. Instead, as of May 9, the state has collected $601 million more. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

Sen. Murray pledges work to invest in South Park flooding prevention, climate resilience

United States Sen. Patty Murray met with community members and local officials Thursday to discuss federal investments in climate resilience and progress on preventing flooding in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. Murray said she is working to direct $3 million in funding toward drainage improvements and storm water management. “What I’m focused on is helping the community get resiliency so when they get floods, when they get king tides, when we get those extreme storms, that there is drainage for the water to flow out,” Murray said. “That’s one of the reasons there were so many problems last December, when the huge storm came through.” South Park has faced routine flooding during heavy storms for years, but December’s king tide prompted extensive damage to homes and businesses. Continue reading at KING5.

Axios

Spokane’s a better place for new grads than Seattle, index finds

Everett Herald

Monroe health care workers picket for new contract

News Tribune

Another Pierce County farmers market opens soon with 70 vendors. Here’s what to expect

‘Unsafe’ fishing pier in NE Tacoma has been closed since 2021. Will it ever reopen?

Olympian

Tumwater School District suspends its virtual academy. Here’s what happened

Timberland library trustee urges protecting branches after comments about Amanda Park site

Puget Sound Business Journal

WA council taps brakes on natural gas ban in new buildings

Many companies are slashing DEI — but it might be time to double down

Seattle Times

Wetlands bridge adds delay and $72 million to light-rail project

Seattle police killings rose under federal oversight, according to data analysis

Opinion: Collaboration with Indigenous communities is critical for climate resilience

Spokesman Review

House passes bill backed by McMorris Rodgers, Biden to crack down on fentanyl

‘Don’t be the spark:’ Early predictions point to a manageable fire season, but you should still remain cautious

Washington Post

Debt ceiling negotiators race to cement final deal before deadline

Wenatchee World

Legislative priorities largely met for Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

Yakima Herald-Republic

Nelson Dam removal provides new start on the Naches River

Editorial: Slow down in WSDOT work zones — or smile for the cameras

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Tacoma city officials discuss updates to Rental Housing Code

Public Health Seattle and King County host conference focused on combating gun violence

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Everett police see increase in 911 hang-up calls

2 arrested, thousands of fentanyl pills seized during western Washington investigation

KUOW Public Radio

Renton grants help high school grads who can’t afford college (Bergquist)

Students chain selves to smokestack to light climate fire under UW

‘Real people being represented’: Seattle’s social housing board is just getting started

Cascadia Daily News

Regionalization is another headache in school funding (Bergquist, Timmons)