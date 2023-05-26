Westward Sales Running Massive Discounts On Excess Inventory

Westward Sales’s promotion provides industrial facilities with cost-efficient solutions for their high-end industrial networking needs.

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward Sales announced massive discounts on high-end industrial networking products and electronics for those looking to upgrade their industrial facility operations with cutting-edge networking solutions. The company's excess inventory, returns, and older products are available at special deals and discounts, ranging from Bluetooth converters and fanless computers to Ethernet switches and WiFi routers.

Most discounted products are new in the box, come with the manufacturer's warranty, and qualify for free shipping. Through the promotion, industrial facilities can acquire durable equipment that endures challenging work environments.

One deal available includes saving 15% on the Axiomtek rBOX610 Fanless Computer. Additionally, there is a 5% discount on InHand LTE routers, which provide a secure, reliable internet connection for industrial applications. Shoppers can also get a 20% discount on the WoMaster Long Range Access Point, which extends WiFi coverage in harsh environments.

Westward Sales recognizes the critical role of reliable networking solutions in industrial facilities. Understanding the importance of uninterrupted connectivity and efficient data transmission, the company aims to provide affordable options for optimized network connectivity and data transmission in demanding industrial settings.

About Westward Sales: Based in Aurora, CO, Westward Sales is a go-to resource for high-quality, industrial electronics. As a value-added distributor, the company specializes in ruggedized computing and communications designed for harsh and challenging environments. Westward Sales is dedicated to helping customers design the most efficient and practical solutions that best meet their needs.