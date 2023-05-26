Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,854 in the last 365 days.

FCJEI graduates 34 from the Senior Leadership Program

For Immediate Release
May 26, 2023

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 25th class of the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today. The 34 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.

The graduates met for six weeks over a 9-month period and attended classes on topics such as Risk Management, Trust-Based Leadership and Futures Forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.

The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.  The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is house within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

 
Graduates of Class 25

Captain James Barrow
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
 
Lieutenant Sonya Bush
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Operations Lieutenant Daniel Carriveau
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
 
Division Chief Joseph Church
Office the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit
 
Captain Herbert Frerking
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
 
Lieutenant Jonathan Gillmore
Lake County Sheriff's Office
 
Captain Philip Glover
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
 
Lieutenant Wayne Gross
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
 
Captain James Hamm
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Brian Healy
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
 
Lieutenant Torrance Henderson
Leon County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Eric Hooper
Ocala Police Department
 
Lieutenant Howard Howell
Florida Atlantic University Police Department
 
Lieutenant Michael Jones
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement
 
Corrections Lieutenant Carlos Lopez
Orange County Corrections Department
 
Major Brian McCallum
Crestview Police Department
 
Lieutenant Maria Mercurio
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Captain Amanda Meyer
Florida Highway Patrol
 
Chief Scott Moreland
Clay County Sheriff's Office
 
Bureau Chief of Operations Caroline Pararo
Consolidated Dispatch Agency
 
Captain Odel Perez
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Lieutenant Brian Peterson
Marion County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Michael Rader
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Antonio Reid
Collier County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant David Robson
Walton County Sheriff's Office
 
Captain Rita-Maria Rodriguez
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Lieutenant Ricky Rowell
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
 
Major Christopher Rule
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant LeRon Strong
Lakeland Police Department
 
Lieutenant Andrew Thomas
Seminole County Sheriff's Office
 
Assistant Regional Director John Thompson
Florida Department of Corrections
 
Lieutenant Jerry Utsey
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Michael Walsh
Ft. Myers Police Department
 
Lieutenant Kimbra Wiegert
Polk County Sheriff's Office
 

You just read:

FCJEI graduates 34 from the Senior Leadership Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more