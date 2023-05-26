FCJEI graduates 34 from the Senior Leadership Program
May 26, 2023
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 25th class of the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today. The 34 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.
The graduates met for six weeks over a 9-month period and attended classes on topics such as Risk Management, Trust-Based Leadership and Futures Forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.
The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is house within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
Graduates of Class 25
Captain James Barrow
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Lieutenant Sonya Bush
Tallahassee Police Department
Operations Lieutenant Daniel Carriveau
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
Division Chief Joseph Church
Office the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit
Captain Herbert Frerking
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Lieutenant Jonathan Gillmore
Lake County Sheriff's Office
Captain Philip Glover
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Lieutenant Wayne Gross
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Captain James Hamm
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Brian Healy
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
Lieutenant Torrance Henderson
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Eric Hooper
Ocala Police Department
Lieutenant Howard Howell
Florida Atlantic University Police Department
Lieutenant Michael Jones
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement
Corrections Lieutenant Carlos Lopez
Orange County Corrections Department
Major Brian McCallum
Crestview Police Department
Lieutenant Maria Mercurio
Tallahassee Police Department
Captain Amanda Meyer
Florida Highway Patrol
Chief Scott Moreland
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Bureau Chief of Operations Caroline Pararo
Consolidated Dispatch Agency
Captain Odel Perez
Miami-Dade Police Department
Lieutenant Brian Peterson
Marion County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Michael Rader
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Antonio Reid
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant David Robson
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Captain Rita-Maria Rodriguez
Miami-Dade Police Department
Lieutenant Ricky Rowell
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Major Christopher Rule
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant LeRon Strong
Lakeland Police Department
Lieutenant Andrew Thomas
Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Assistant Regional Director John Thompson
Florida Department of Corrections
Lieutenant Jerry Utsey
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Michael Walsh
Ft. Myers Police Department
Lieutenant Kimbra Wiegert
Polk County Sheriff's Office