FCJEI graduates 34 from the Senior Leadership Program

May 26, 2023

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 25th class of the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today. The 34 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.

The graduates met for six weeks over a 9-month period and attended classes on topics such as Risk Management, Trust-Based Leadership and Futures Forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.

The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is house within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System.

Graduates of Class 25

Captain James Barrow

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Lieutenant Sonya Bush

Tallahassee Police Department



Operations Lieutenant Daniel Carriveau

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office



Division Chief Joseph Church

Office the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit



Captain Herbert Frerking

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Lieutenant Jonathan Gillmore

Lake County Sheriff's Office



Captain Philip Glover

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Lieutenant Wayne Gross

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office



Captain James Hamm

Franklin County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Brian Healy

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office



Lieutenant Torrance Henderson

Leon County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Eric Hooper

Ocala Police Department



Lieutenant Howard Howell

Florida Atlantic University Police Department



Lieutenant Michael Jones

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement



Corrections Lieutenant Carlos Lopez

Orange County Corrections Department



Major Brian McCallum

Crestview Police Department



Lieutenant Maria Mercurio

Tallahassee Police Department



Captain Amanda Meyer

Florida Highway Patrol



Chief Scott Moreland

Clay County Sheriff's Office



Bureau Chief of Operations Caroline Pararo

Consolidated Dispatch Agency



Captain Odel Perez

Miami-Dade Police Department



Lieutenant Brian Peterson

Marion County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Michael Rader

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Antonio Reid

Collier County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant David Robson

Walton County Sheriff's Office



Captain Rita-Maria Rodriguez

Miami-Dade Police Department



Lieutenant Ricky Rowell

Nassau County Sheriff's Office



Major Christopher Rule

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant LeRon Strong

Lakeland Police Department



Lieutenant Andrew Thomas

Seminole County Sheriff's Office



Assistant Regional Director John Thompson

Florida Department of Corrections



Lieutenant Jerry Utsey

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Michael Walsh

Ft. Myers Police Department



Lieutenant Kimbra Wiegert

Polk County Sheriff's Office

