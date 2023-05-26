Submit Release
CEO of The Birmingham Group, Brian Binke, Featured in CNBC

We want our people to relax as much as possible when they’re on vacation”
— Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Brian Binke, Featured in CNBC, Are Oil and Gas Professionals Worried About AI?

By: Monica Pitrelli

Should you check email on vacation or face a tsunami of messages once you’re back at the office?

For workers at war with their inboxes, neither is a great option.

According to a survey of workers he conducted in April:

25% have skipped a vacation to avoid email backlog when returning to the office
34% have shortened vacations for the same reason
87% favor a company policy to disconnect after work, except during emergencies

Brian Binke, CEO of the recruiting company The Birmingham Group, said his company allocates time for employees to catch up on emails after trips, too.

“We want our people to relax as much as possible when they’re on vacation,” he said.

Read full article here: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/22/how-to-handle-email-on-vacation-see-what-these-ceos-do.html

CEO of The Birmingham Group, Brian Binke, Featured in CNBC

