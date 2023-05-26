Webinar: End of Year Report Certifications – May 30, 2023

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team for an interactive webinar about end-of-year reports that will be due in June and July.

The Join Live event link below will be active on the date and time of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Webinars and Presentations page on the Helpdesk Website. It may take a few days to get the recording posted, however, they will be available as soon as possible. If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

End-of-Year Certifications Webinar:

May 30th, 10:00 am

Join the Live event here on May 30th – no need to register ahead of time.

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov