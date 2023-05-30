Thompson Builders Corporation Awarded the $7.8 Million Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project
Thompson Builders Corporation, One of the Bay Area's Leading General Contractors is Awarded the $7.8 Million Coyote Creek Percolation Dam ProjectSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Builders Corporation, a leading general contractor located in the Bay Area, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project. This $7.8 million project is one of many critical projects which will support the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project.
The Coyote Creek Percolation Dam is an important structure in Coyote Creek, helping to protect the water supply, groundwater basins, and wildlife. After completion of the Anderson Dam tunnel in 2024, the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam will help control the amount of water released during storms from Anderson Reservoir to Coyote Creek. Installation of a new inflatable rubber dam allows for rapid inflation and deflation (about 45 minutes compared to the possible two week estimate of steel dams), allowing quick adjustments to increased flows through Coyote Creek. During major storms or emergencies, the water could be released at nearly five times the rate, which makes this project essential for protecting the area.
Thompson Builders Corporation is a "true builder" and will be taking on the following scope of work for the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project; Removal of the steel flashboard dam, installation of a new rubber dam, installation of a new Rock Slop Protection, construction of a new controls building, and a retrofit of the existing fish ladder.
The Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project is an important one which will provide numerous benefits to the community. Installation of the new rubber dam will be more efficient and effective than the current steel flashboard dam, which will help protect the area from flooding during major storms. In addition, the new controls building will allow for better management and monitoring of the water flow, while the retrofit of the existing fish ladder will improve fish passage in the creek.
Thompson Builders Corporation has a proven track record of success in the construction industry, and have both a full building and civil team on site for this project. Their expertise and experience make them the ideal partner, and they are committed to delivering high-quality work that meets the needs of their clients and exceeds expectations.
The Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project is an essential project for protecting the area Coyote Creek area from potential flooding and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. Thompson Builders Corporation is proud to be a part of this important work and looks forward to delivering the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project to the highest standards.
For more information on Thompson Builders Corporation and their work, please visit their website at www.TBCorp.com
Project Team:
Client, Design, and Construction Team: Santa Clara Valley
General Contractor: Thompson Builders Corporation
Taylor Harrison
Thompson Builders Corporation
email us here