Haven Lighting’s Move To New Smart Outdoor Lighting HQ & Showroom Gains Momentum

HEBRON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscape lighting industry leader Haven Lighting continues its expansion into a new HQ. In July, the revolutionary company will host an open house of its new operations base, featuring various innovative features to showcase its latest smart landscape lighting products.

Located in Erlanger, KY, the new Haven headquarters is set to be unveiled in July during the company’s smart outdoor lighting conference, The Future is Smart. The new facility’s 6,000-foot showroom will offer visitors an immersive experience as they demo the company's smart outdoor lighting solutions and learn about the future of smart landscape lighting.

Clients can also experience Haven's mobile app, which gives users complete control over their outdoor lights and color-changing landscape lighting solutions, including the 9 Series Pro. The patent-pending smart landscape lighting transformer simplifies scheduling lights to turn on and off at desired times, program individual light zones, and much more with set-it-and-forget-it controls.

Haven's new headquarters will also include a 5,000-foot training room for contractors and customers. This all-in-one training and demonstration facility will provide a hands-on learning experience where visitors can try Haven's lighting products. In addition, the facility’s podcast studio complements the company's YouTube channel, Light Talk, hosted by Sales Guy Rob Allison and Founder Chris McCoy.

“We will have facades on every wall,” Haven Lighting Founder, Chris McCoy, said during a sneak peek of the new facilities. “There will be building facades, residential and commercial facades on every wall. We’ll have an outdoor kitchen area, pergola, deck — everything. [We’re] super excited about this! We’re going to have a grand opening in July…everybody’s welcome.”

Haven's new headquarters, located at 2685 Circleport Drive in Erlanger, KY, will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with additional viewing times available by appointment. Watch their site for upcoming walkthroughs of the Haven headquarters, which will be revealed soon.

About Haven Lighting: Based in Hebron, KY, Haven Lighting is a first-of-its-kind, smart landscape lighting company. Founded in 2016, the company came into existence to disrupt the old-fashioned distribution models that fostered a lack of innovation. Since its inception, Haven Lighting has been at the forefront of technological advancement, constantly offering its customers a smarter, more customizable, and more convenient way to light up their homes and businesses