Construction scheduled to begin on ND 5 near Cavalier

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 30, on North Dakota Highway 5 at the east junction of North Dakota Highway 18 near Cavalier.



The project includes pipe installation, grading, and seeding.



During pipe installation, the roadway will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be present to assist traffic through the work zone.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be completed by mid-July.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







C O N T A C T :



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

