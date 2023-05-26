Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,823 in the last 365 days.

Construction scheduled to begin on ND 5 near Cavalier

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 30, on North Dakota Highway 5 at the east junction of North Dakota Highway 18 near Cavalier.

The project includes pipe installation, grading, and seeding.

During pipe installation, the roadway will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be present to assist traffic through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-July.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

C O N T A C T : 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Construction scheduled to begin on ND 5 near Cavalier

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more