Astral at Auburn Selected as DeKalb County’s Top Assisted Living Community
AUBURN, IND., UNITED STATES, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn received top honors as DeKalb County’s best assisted living community in The Star’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards Contest.
Astral at Auburn received the 2023 Readers Choice Award in the Best Assisted Living Community category.
The community, which is located at 1675 W. 7th St. in Auburn, earned the recognition just as Astral prepares to celebrate the second anniversary of its opening.
“We are honored by this recognition for our community,” said Executive Director Grace Faurote. “At Astral at Auburn, our residents are treated like family, and our dedicated team strives to provide the very best quality care and services to residents each and every day.”
This year, hundreds of nominations were submitted for the top businesses in more than 80 categories. Earning top recognition shows the confidence that the local community has in the care, compassion and services provided by Astral at Auburn.
In addition to assisted living, Astral offers independent living and memory care options for older adults. With a refreshing approach to retirement living, the community also boasts a signature dining experience and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and recreational destinations, along with a wide range of enriching wellness activities.
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit the community website or call (260) 247-6632.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Amber Springer
Franciscan Advisory Services
AmSpringer@franciscanministries.org
