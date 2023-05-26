TENA L. PARKER INVITES READERS TO LET GO AND LET GOD
Tena L. Parker opens up about her marriage in her book Growing Up In Marriage… Perfectly FlawedYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marriage is when two lovers legally unite, regulated by customs, beliefs, rules, and laws. It is more than just physical but is spiritual and emotional; the beginning of a life-long commitment. Tena L. Parker writes about her journey in her book "Growing Up In Marriage… Perfectly Flawed."
"Growing Up In Marriage… Perfectly Flawed" is about Tena L. Parker’s journey to healing and finding God again. It tackles the specially intimate parts of her life—from her vulnerabilities down to her insecurities as well as her choices that ultimately brought her to where she was and where she is now. Ultimately, the goal of the book is to teach readers to let go of control and let God take over.
Lily Amanda of Pacific Book Review says, “I found this book to be head smackingly honest and deeply insightful… It closes up with numerous beautiful verses that are bound to serve as a source of encouragement along with twelve steps to help liberate the mind and heart.”
Written with nothing but compassion, "Growing Up In Marriage… Perfectly Flawed" carries on to touch hearts and change the lives of those who listen and care about their commitment to God.
Tena L. Parker is a licensed pharmacist. In "Growing Up In Marriage… Perfectly Flawed, " she opens up about how it has all been for her—as a mother, wife, friend, and, most importantly, as a child of God.
Let go and let God, and buy a copy of the book in Amazon and other digital stores worldwide.
Other