U.S. Senate Candidate and Constitutional Lawyer Jonathan Emord "Remember and Honor"
These holidays remind us of our country's bravest defenders and the sacrifices they and their families make. We remember we honor, and we thank you.
Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of a pathbreaking best-selling book, THE AUTHORITARIANS, an official candidate for the United States Senate for the great state of Virginia, statement for Memorial Day.
— Jonathan W. Emord, Candidate for US Senate
"May is Military Appreciation Month, Military Spouse Appreciation, Armed Forces Day, and Memorial Day. These holidays remind us of our country's bravest defenders and the sacrifices they and their families make. We remember we honor, and we thank you.
As a military child, my father served; he was the Greatest Generation. Our family understands, knows, and carries the dedication of service to this nation from the very foundation of America.
Our men and women in uniform prove their love of country more than themselves daily. They pledge their all to defend our republic, our Constitution, our liberties, and our lives. They have done so in every conflict from the American Revolution to the present.
They have done so without reservation but with firm resolve. We honor their sacrifices, fully aware that the freedoms we enjoy would not exist without them. May God Bless our men and women in uniform, their spouses, and their families."
For the past 38 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again.
Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
