U.S. Senate Candidate and Constitutional Lawyer Jonathan Emord "Remember and Honor"

Jonathan W. Emord for US Senate, Memorial Day Statement Ernie Emord (center) with arms around crew mates in front of World War II, PBY (1947)

These holidays remind us of our country's bravest defenders and the sacrifices they and their families make. We remember we honor, and we thank you.

Our men and women in uniform prove their love of country more than themselves daily. They pledge their all to defend our republic, our Constitution, our liberties, and our lives.” — Jonathan W. Emord, Candidate for US Senate