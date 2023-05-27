Accely Empowers Speedy Industrial Supplies with SAP ERP Go-Live

Speedy Industrial SAP ERP Go-Live Speedy Industrial Kickoff Meeting SAP ERP On-Time Delivery

Accelerate your industrial supplies with Accely's SAP ERP solution. Empowering businesses with seamless implementation for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely has announced the successful implementation of the SAP ERP system for Speedy Industrial Supplies PTE LTD, a major industrial goods supplier. Speedy Industrial Supplies has been able to streamline business processes, optimize inventory management, and boost overall business performance, thanks to the SAP ERP.

Speedy Industrial Supplies PTE LTD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BizLink Group that was founded in 1987, specializes in offering one-stop Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) solutions for high-mix, low-volume projects involving box build assemblies, system integration, wire harnesses, and cable assemblies, PCBA assemblies, and sheet metal fabrication.

The successful implementation of the SAP ERP system at Speedy Industrial Supplies is a testament to Accely's expertise in SAP ERP consulting and implementation. The project was started by Accely's committed team on 2022-09-15, and SAP Go-Live was accomplished on 2023-04-01 dedicatedly.

The implementation of the SAP ERP system has enabled Speedy Industrial Supplies to automate its business processes, reduce manual data entry, and improve its operational efficiency. Speedy Industrial Supplies and Accely's team of SAP ERP experts partnered extensively to develop and execute a unique ERP solution that suited their unique business needs. The project was successfully executed, and prompt implementation of the SAP ERP system contributed to a seamless conversion from the old system. As a result, Speedy Industrial Supplies was able to acquire a competitive edge in the industry and carry on with ease and effectiveness.

Accely has been a trusted partner during the process of implementation, offering the technical know-how and assistance required to make this project a success.

Accely's reputation as a top-tier SAP consulting service provider is undoubtedly well-deserved. With more than 22 years in the business, Accely has proven its capacity to provide high-value solutions that boost clients' productivity and efficiency. As an SAP Gold Partner, Accely has access to the newest tools, resources, and technology, which enables them to stay on the cutting edge of their field and offer exceptional services to their clients.

Working with a reliable partner who can offer novel solutions to complex problems is essential in today's fast-paced corporate world. Accely's commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and customer-centric approach make it an ideal partner for any organization looking to enhance its SAP capabilities and improve its overall productivity and efficiency.

“We sincerely appreciate the trust that Speedy Industrial Supplies PTE LTD, BizLink ISIT, and the management teams have shown in us as we guide them through their digital transformation journey. It was a privilege to work with them, and we are pleased to have kept our commitment to give them excellent service” - says Accely.

A major accomplishment for both Accely and Speedy Industrial Supplies PTE LTD is the effective adoption of the SAP ERP system. This project illustrates Accely's technical expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality technology solutions to its clients.

About Accely

With more than 22 years of experience in offering end-to-end SAP solutions and services to businesses all over the world, Accely is a recognized global leader in the provision of innovative and effective IT solutions. Their exceptional commitment to quality has been recognized with the prestigious CMMI Level 5 certification and the designation of preferred SAP Gold Partner company among 17 countries. The exceptional accomplishments of Accely have also been recognized through several awards and industry honors, such as being chosen as the "SAP Game Changer in 2021" and being included in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

Accely can create adaptably, quickly deployed end-to-end ERP, Business Analytics, Mobility Solutions, and eCommerce solutions by fusing the newest technology with their enormous acquired knowledge thanks to their improved processes and inventive approach. This gives businesses the ability to adopt profitable solutions and achieve business excellence, helping them to stay one step ahead of the competition and accomplish their objectives.