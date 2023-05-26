Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,813 in the last 365 days.

Document signed between Turkmenistan and Romania on cooperation in the field of education

Document signed between Turkmenistan and Romania on cooperation in the field of education

26/05/2023

8

Today, on May 26, 2023, the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of education of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of education of Romania in the field of education was signed in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

From the Turkmen side the document was signed by the Minister of education of Turkmenistan G.Atayeva, from the Romanian side it was signed by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Turkmenistan Ion Naval.

You just read:

Document signed between Turkmenistan and Romania on cooperation in the field of education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more