Document signed between Turkmenistan and Romania on cooperation in the field of education

26/05/2023

Today, on May 26, 2023, the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of education of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of education of Romania in the field of education was signed in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

From the Turkmen side the document was signed by the Minister of education of Turkmenistan G.Atayeva, from the Romanian side it was signed by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Turkmenistan Ion Naval.