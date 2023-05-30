miniOrange Revolutionizes Security for US Enterprises & Governments with Oracle EBS SSO Integration

miniOrange Oracle SSO/MFA Solution miniOrange Featured By Top Industry Analysts

miniOrange's Oracle EBS SSO & MFA Integration offers US Enterprises & Governments with Robust Advantage in Enhancing their Security Posture.

In this evolving digital landscape, managing & securing digital identities is of the utmost importance for any kind of organization irrespective of their industry, size & brand value.” — Anirban Mukherji, CEO of miniOrange

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- miniOrange, a member of the Oracle Partner Network and a provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has recently assisted a United States government entity in the Finance sector and a reputed Healthcare organization from the same region to improve their Oracle EBS security posture with miniOrange’s proprietary Oracle EBS SSO & MFA solutions.

Both organizations were faced with different challenges in their access control to Oracle EBS, but miniOrange was able to provide a customized solution that met their unique use case, in an industry-best deployment time without requiring OAM/OID licenses.

How miniOrange’s Proprietary Oracle EBS SSO Solutions Facilitated US Government Financial Entity?

-The US Government Financial Entity was looking for a more secure and efficient way to log in to Oracle EBS, as they were still using local Oracle database credentials. This system was outdated and failed to adequately protect against modern security breaches. miniOrange's Oracle EBS SSO or Single Sign-On product was the perfect solution for them, as it allowed users to log in to Oracle EBS using their existing OKTA credentials.

-The US Government Entity chose miniOrange solution because of its ability to integrate with on-premise legacy apps that do not support standard SSO protocols. miniOrange's 30 days free trial/POC with full feature access enabled them to practically test the solution before actually investing. After the successful free trial, the organization was highly satisfied & immediately decided to implement the miniOrange Oracle EBS SSO solution.

-Support was a significant factor, as the entity had a lot of employees using Oracle EBS for their daily activities, and it was important that any new solution was easy to deploy with excellent support. miniOrange's Oracle EBS SSO product also supports various on-premise legacy applications such as APEX, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, SAP, Qlik, and many more.

America’s Top Healthcare Firm Bolstered Itself with miniOrange’s Oracle EBS MFA Solutions:

-In addition to the US Government Entity, miniOrange has also facilitated a United States Healthcare Organization to enhance its security posture with adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Oracle EBS access.

-The Healthcare firm was facing threats of unauthorized access due to password leaks and weak passwords, and they needed to safeguard the confidential patient data with robust security measures. Also, they wanted to implement access control to ensure that patient data should only be accessible to authorized Doctors.

-With miniOrange's cloud IDP product, the healthcare organization was able to provide MFA to its employees, adding an extra layer of security to their access control. Also, they were able to connect seamlessly to Oracle EBS using local Oracle Database Credentials.

-Additionally, miniOrange's Adaptive MFA solution uses various factors such as Location of access, IP address, Time of access, Device ID, and many more to dynamically verify the user's identity before granting access to the application. The solution can also identify suspicious user behavior and alert the administrator of any potential security breaches.

What other possibilities with miniOrange’s Oracle EBS SSO & MFA Solutions?

-miniOrange's Oracle EBS SSO & MFA product seamlessly integrates with various third-party identity providers, such as Okta, Ping, Azure AD, and more.

-Oracle EBS SSO & MFA integration with third-party identity providers does not require OAM/OID licenses or extra components, making the deployment process smoother.

-miniOrange's MFA product offers 15+ MFA methods, including OTP over SMS/Phone, popular authenticators like Google & Microsoft, hardware tokens, and more.

-miniOrange boasts a dedicated 24x7 support team, providing top-notch support among all identity solutions in the market.

About miniOrange

miniOrange is a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions with 200+ global partners worldwide including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, UK, India, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil & many more, and having 17000+ satisfied customers worldwide. By empowering businesses with cutting-edge IAM products like Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Adaptive MFA, Provisioning, etc., miniOrange helps their clients streamline user authentication, enhance account security & enable Granular Access Control with their revolutionary Enterprise IAM platform.

miniOrange specializes in providing various security solutions around SSO/MFA on various popular marketplaces like WordPress, Atlassian, Drupal, Shopify, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Zoom, BigCommerce & many more. By offering a library of 5000+ app integration including web, mobile, legacy & other popular apps, miniOrange is helping organizations to optimize their resources & costs.

miniOrange products are one of the highest-rated Identity & Access Management software on Gartner Peer Insights and have been ranked #1 on G2 for Best Estimated ROI, Best Support & High Performer multiple years in a row. miniOrange’s presence on Gartner Digital Markets extends from Capterra to Software Advice and GetApp with great reviews all over.

Enhance your organization's security & streamline access to Oracle EBS with miniOrange's complete IAM solution.