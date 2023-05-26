Cogent Solutions Event Management has been awarded the title of 'Best Workplace in the UAE' for 2023
Cogent Solutions Event Management, a leading event management company based in Dubai, UAE, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded the title of Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising, and Marketing™ in the UAE for 2023 by Great Place To Work® Middle East. This esteemed award attests to the company's commitment to cultivating a positive, inclusive work environment that empowers every individual to excel.
"At Cogent Solutions, we firmly believe our team members are our greatest asset, and we are committed to equipping them with the necessary resources and support for their success," says Yousuf Ali, Head of Sales at Cogent Solutions.
The Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising, and Marketing™ award is conferred based on an evaluation of anonymous employee feedback regarding the company's culture, leadership, and other essential aspects that foster a positive work environment. Eligibility for the award hinges on meeting specific criteria related to the employee experience and workplace culture.
Cogent Solutions has consistently prioritized the creation of a positive, inclusive work environment for its team members. The company implements a wide array of programs and initiatives to promote employee development and growth, including training and development programs, mentorship opportunities, and a strong focus on work-life balance.
"Our team's passion, creativity, and unwavering dedication have been key to reaching this remarkable milestone. We couldn't be prouder of them and are grateful for their invaluable contributions to our ongoing success," says Nizam Deen, CEO of Cogent Solutions.
As a premier event management company in the UAE, Cogent Solutions boasts a proven track record of delivering customer-centric events for clients across a diverse range of industries. The company's expertise in event planning, production, and execution, coupled with its commitment to fostering a positive work environment, has solidified it as the preferred choice for clients seeking high-quality event management services.
Cogent Solutions' recognition as one of the Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising, and Marketing™ in the UAE for 2023 by Great Place To Work® Middle East is a remarkable achievement that underlines the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in all its pursuits. With a talented team of professionals and a culture of innovation and collaboration, Cogent Solutions is well-positioned for sustained growth and success in the future
