FRAYT Releases Industry Report: “Navigating The Last Mile – Capacity Planning in Today’s Supply Chains”
79% of respondents surveyed consider last mile delivery as very or extremely important in providing a competitive edge.
The last mile is often the final touchpoint between a business and its customers, leaving a lasting impression.”CINCINNATI, OH, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FRAYT, the last mile on-demand delivery and logistics platform, today announced, has released a new report titled, "Navigating the Last Mile: Capacity Planning in Today's Supply Chains." The report is based on a survey of 95 supply chain professionals who are directly involved in last- and middle-mile operations. The report provides valuable insights into the challenges, strategies, and trends shaping the future of last mile delivery.
As the global retail landscape continues to evolve, last mile delivery has emerged as a critical element of the customer experience. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and the “Amazon Effect” has heightened consumer expectations for fast, efficient delivery. Businesses that meet these expectations are gaining a competitive edge, and the last mile has become a key point of differentiation.
The report highlights the differing interpretations of "last mile," which range from order placement to delivery, dispatch to delivery, and pickup to delivery. This variation suggests a need for businesses to consider expanding their definition of last mile to enhance operational efficiency. A more comprehensive view could reveal opportunities for improvement that might otherwise be overlooked.
The survey also underscores the importance of innovation, technology and customization in last mile delivery. Businesses are investing in new technologies and offering personalized delivery options to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Options such as specific delivery windows or locations are becoming increasingly popular as businesses strive to provide a standout delivery experience.
"The last mile is often the final touchpoint between a business and its customers, leaving a lasting impression," said Jim Waters, Vice President, Marketing at FRAYT. "The findings of our report underscore the vital role of last mile delivery in today's shipping and delivery landscape. As businesses continue to navigate this complex and rapidly changing environment, we are committed to providing them with the tools they need to thrill customers."
FRAYT's report, "Navigating the Last Mile: Capacity Planning in Today’s Supply Chains," is now available for download here.
About FRAYT:
FRAYT is a last mile on-demand delivery and logistics technology company that offers businesses professional, reliable on-demand shipping through an intuitive web platform, API and mobile app. The company has over 13,000 drivers in over 50 markets across the United States, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.frayt.com.
