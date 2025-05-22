DELIVER Europe Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Keynote from Christiana Figueres and Premier Supply Chain Matchmaking

DELIVER Europe, the premier logistics event for retail and commerce, returns to Amsterdam on 4-5 June 2025.

I'm excited to join DELIVER Europe for its 10th Anniversary. Collaboration, creativity, and commitment within the logistics sector are crucial to achieving a sustainable future.” — Christiana Figueres, Founding Partner of Global Optimism and a pivot

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deliver is celebrating its landmark 10th anniversary with an exceptional lineup of speakers, exclusive matchmaking opportunities, and notable industry sponsors. Renowned climate leader Christiana Figueres, Founding Partner of Global Optimism and a pivotal architect of the Paris Agreement, will deliver a keynote addressing urgent climate action through collaborative efforts in logistics and supply chains. "I'm excited to join DELIVER Europe for its 10th Anniversary," Figueres said. "Collaboration, creativity, and commitment within the logistics sector are crucial to achieving a sustainable future."Joining Figueres on the main stage will be celebrated entrepreneur Jo Malone CBE, sharing insights from her entrepreneurial journey, along with influential retail leaders including Ajit Sivadasan (Lenovo), Maria Hollins (Ann Summers), and Tom Killeen (THG).Premier Matchmaking and Industry Connections DELIVER Europe’s renowned matchmaking system is already achieving remarkable success, with 75% of scheduled one-to-one meetings confirmed. This unique matchmaking approach strategically connects C- and D-level retail executives with innovative logistics and technology providers, ensuring focused, productive meetings throughout the event.Leading Industry Sponsors and New Experiences Prominent sponsors enhancing this year's event include DP World (also sponsoring the 10th Anniversary Party with DJ Bob Sinclar), GLS, Amazon Shipping, DHL, Geopost, Maersk, Ocado Intelligent Automation (featuring a live product demonstration), Spring GDS (sponsors of the new Sustainability Lounge), Seven Senders, GXO, Colissimo, nShift, Uber, Fiege, CIRRO, ID Logistics, Advanced Supply Chain Group, and Emirates Courier Express.The Sustainability Lounge, presented by Spring GDS, will serve as a dynamic hub for sustainability initiatives, launching at midday on 4th June. Additionally, DP World hosts an exclusive Anniversary Party featuring acclaimed DJ Bob Sinclar, offering attendees an unforgettable networking experience.DELIVER’s Founder and Chairman, Stéphane Tomczak, remarked, “This anniversary edition not only celebrates a decade of innovation and collaboration for DELIVER but also shines a spotlight on the themes that are shaping the future of our industry, like sustainability, technological transformation, and strategic collaboration.”For more information, visit the DELIVER website.About DELIVERDELIVER organises elite matchmaking events for the retail, commerce and supply chain communities in Europe, America and Asia. The tech-powered, unique matchmaking formula and bespoke DELIVER platform offer prime networking opportunities between C-/D-suite leaders and innovative solution providers. DELIVER fosters future partnerships, by carefully evaluating and matching active retail projects with potential supply chain suppliers. All attendees begin the event with a series of scheduled meetings, creating excitement and anticipation for valuable discussions and the potential for new collaborations.Founded by Stephane Tomczak in 2015, DELIVER operates as both carbon-neutral and profit-neutral across its global portfolio in Europe, America and Asia. Since its inception, DELIVER has worked to uphold the promise of sustainably bringing together regional leaders, to make meaningful connections and fast-track supply chain projects. Over the past 10 years, they have welcomed over 11,000 attendees around the world and empowered over 34,000 strategic meetings.Contact persons:Elena ReganMarketing Communications Managermarketing@deliver.events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.