Dimerco’s May Freight Report Highlights Trade Realignments, Air Capacity Shifts, and Ongoing Tariff Uncertainty

Dimerco’s May report reveals how tariffs, shifting trade routes, and capacity cuts are reshaping global freight flows and logistics strategies.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The May 2025 edition of Dimerco Express Group’s Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report highlights critical shifts reshaping global logistics, driven by fresh U.S. tariffs , tightening airfreight capacity, and significant regional realignments. The report underscores how geopolitical pressures are prompting supply chain leaders to recalibrate their strategies urgently.Key Observations from the Report---------------------------------------------⦿ Tariffs Disrupt Confidence, Prompt Strategic Shifts: Newly imposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and reciprocal duties on Canada and Mexico are driving immediate shifts in sourcing and fulfillment strategies. Businesses are increasingly diverting manufacturing and shipping volumes through Southeast Asia and Mexico, leveraging exemptions and trade agreements like USMCA.⦿ Air Capacity Tightens Along Key Routes Amid Tariff Uncertainty: The suspension of China’s T86 e-commerce shipping privileges and uncertainty around new U.S. trade measures have led to a substantial drop in airfreight volumes. As major carriers pause or cancel charters, available capacity is being rerouted toward Mexico and Latin America, while Southeast Asia sees comparatively stable demand due to temporary tariff exemptions.⦿ Ocean Carriers Manage Supply Through Blank Sailings: A wave of sailing cancellations has been implemented across East-West lanes, particularly on Transpacific routes, leading to a modest increase in spot rates. This capacity management signals a shift toward preserving margins amid softening demand and growing trade friction.⦿ Semiconductor Trade Faces New Classification Risks: Recent regulatory changes from China redefine the tariff treatment of semiconductors based on wafer fabrication origin, potentially impacting U.S. chipmakers and reshaping component flows in tech supply chains.Regional Market Adjustments Continue:-----------------------------------------------------► North America: Early peak season congestion, limited capacity, and strategic port shifts (e.g., toward Mexico) are increasing lead times.► Europe: Port congestion and labor shortages persist, creating shipping delays across major terminals.► Southeast Asia: Export volume remains stable, but infrastructure constraints and holiday backlogs are affecting turnaround times.► Taiwan & South Korea: Demand remains strong for high-tech cargo, resulting in persistent capacity constraints.“Carriers have begun adjusting their network strategies in response to recent tariff and policy announcements,” said Alvin Fuh, VP of Ocean Freight at Dimerco. “Logistics teams need to stay nimble, as regulatory complexity and shifting demand continue to drive freight volatility.”Meanwhile, Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, emphasized, “The most resilient shippers are those who are rethinking sourcing, leveraging regional partnerships, and securing capacity weeks ahead to avoid surprises.”--| Click here to get access to the full May 2025 report. |--With uncertainty continuing to shape global trade, the May report provides essential guidance for logistics professionals seeking clarity in a complex landscape.To schedule interviews with Dimerco’s logistics experts, get in touch with us on the given contact details.About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit www.dimerco.com

