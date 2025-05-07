DELIVER Europe Reveals 10th Anniversary Line-Up with Global Leaders and Record Attendance

DELIVER Europe, the continent’s premier event for retail and e-commerce logistics, returns to Amsterdam on 4+5 June 2025 with its most ambitious edition yet.

This year’s program, with its expanded content and new features, reflects the scale and urgency of the transformation underway in our industry.” — Stéphane Tomczak, Founder and CEO of DELIVER

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This landmark 10th anniversary edition will spotlight cutting-edge innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and global thought leadership. With record-breaking attendance expected, the 2025 event will welcome over 1,100 C- and D-level retail executives from leading brands including Amazon, H&M, Levi Strauss & Co, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Walmart and many more. They will be joined by 150+ pioneering supply chain and technology providers such as Asendia, DSV, DP World, Geopost, GLS, Maersk, Ocado Intelligent Automation, Spring GDS and Swiss Post.Attendees can look forward to more than 50 hours of curated programming designed to spark insight and drive action across the retail and logistics landscape. Among the highlights, DELIVER Europe will welcome two internationally renowned special guest speakers.Christiana Figueres, Founding Partner of Global Optimism and the key architect of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, will address the global retail and logistics community with her compelling call to collaborative climate action.“I am delighted to be joining DELIVER Europe for its 10th Anniversary,” said Christiana Figueres. “I’ll be exploring the urgent need for bold, innovative solutions to tackle the climate crisis, how the logistics and supply chain sectors can lead the way, and the critical role of legislation like the Paris Agreement in building a sustainable future. I’m excited to share how each of us can make a difference because only through collaboration, creativity, and commitment can we unlock a greener, more prosperous future for all.”Jo Malone CBE - one of Europe’s most celebrated entrepreneurs and the creative force behind both Jo Malone London and Jo Loves - will take the DELIVER stage on 5 June to share her remarkable journey, offering insights into creativity, resilience, and the art of reinvention.The keynote theatre will feature an impressive speaker line-up from some of the most influential names in retail and consumer goods. Ajit Sivadasan, President of Global eCommerce at Lenovo, will open the programme by exploring how supply chain can serve as a strategic advantage in the competitive world of e*commerce. Maria Hollins, CEO of Ann Summers, will offer a candid look at revitalising legacy brands, while Tom Killeen, Chief Operations Officer at THG, will examine the critical link between fulfilment and customer loyalty.In one of the most anticipated sessions, leaders from Jack Wolfskin, Coty, Decathlon and Bonduelle will take the stage for a high-level panel discussion on breaking down silos to unlock value through end-to-end supply chain collaboration. The conversation promises to shed light on how operational integration and cross-functional thinking can drive performance and innovation.Swagat Choudhury, Global Digital Commerce Director at Mars Wrigley, will turn attention to the future of work, discussing how AI is poised to take on the majority of supply chain tasks and why this should be welcomed, not feared. Meanwhile, Siemens’ VP of Supply Chain Excellence, Alexander Tschentscher, will share how to design a robust and sustainable culture to shape tomorrow’s supply chain. Further insights will come from PwC, who will assess the implications of tariffs on European trade and logistics strategy.The 2025 conference will showcase 40 dynamic sessions across four thematic stages spotlighting innovation, operations, sustainability, and customer experience. These sessions will feature insights from leading players including Amazon Shipping, DHL, and Colissimo, among many others.In addition, six exclusive Elite Table discussions will offer retail executives a private, off-the-record environment to tackle critical challenges, exchange ideas, and forge peer-to-peer connections in small-group settings. Topics will cover end-to-end supply chain visibility, retail–logistics alignment, AI-led forecasting and fulfilment, global trade disruptions, sustainable last mile strategies, and innovation through collaboration.New for DELIVER Europe 2025To mark its 10th anniversary, DELIVER Europe is introducing a series of elevated experiences designed to deepen connections and celebrate the power of community across the retail and logistics ecosystem.On 3 June, the evening of the official opening, an exclusive C-suite Dinner will offer senior retail executives a fully hosted, invite-only evening of high-level conversation in an intimate, off-the-record setting. This will be followed on 5 June by the Women in Retail Breakfast - a curated experience bringing together women from leading retailers and brands to exchange perspectives, share stories, and spark new ideas in a supportive, inspiring space. Both moments aim to go beyond traditional networking, cultivating trust, inclusion, and insight through thoughtful conversations.Further championing progress, DELIVER introduces a new Sustainability Lounge - a dedicated hub for innovators and decision-makers committed to advancing a net-zero future. Opening at midday on 4 June with a special address from sponsor Spring GDS, the lounge will serve as a dynamic forum for collaboration, partnerships, and actionable ideas.The celebrations will culminate in a spectacular 10th Anniversary Party sponsored by DP World, where attendees will gather for an unforgettable evening of gourmet food, free-flowing drinks, and an electrifying DJ set by French house music icon Bob Sinclar - capping a decade of industry-defining innovation with style, rhythm, and connection.Together, these additions reflect DELIVER Europe’s ongoing commitment to content that matters, meaningful connection, leadership access, and sustainability, while celebrating a decade of innovation at scale.Stéphane Tomczak, Founder and CEO of DELIVER, commented: “This year’s program, with its expanded content and new features, reflects the scale and urgency of the transformation underway in our industry. From climate resilience and AI to trade disruption and collaboration, the themes we’re spotlighting are those that will define the next decade of retail and logistics.”Now firmly established as the must-attend event for senior decision-makers in e*commerce, logistics, and supply chain, the 2025 edition is set to be its most impactful yet.For more information and the agenda, visit the DELIVER website: https://www.deliver.events/europe About DELIVERDELIVER organises elite matchmaking events for the retail, commerce and supply chain communities in Europe, America and Asia. The tech-powered, unique matchmaking formula and bespoke DELIVER platform offer prime networking opportunities between C-/D-suite leaders and innovative solution providers. DELIVER fosters future partnerships, by carefully evaluating and matching active retail projects with potential supply chain suppliers. All attendees begin the event with a series of scheduled meetings, creating excitement and anticipation for valuable discussions and the potential for new collaborations.Founded by Stephane Tomczak in 2015, DELIVER operates as both carbon-neutral and profit-neutral across its global portfolio in Europe, America and Asia. Since its inception, DELIVER has worked to uphold the promise of sustainably bringing together regional leaders, to make meaningful connections and fast-track supply chain projects. Over the past 10 years, they have welcomed over 11,000 attendees around the world and empowered over 34,000 strategic meetings.

