Participation in the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union

TAJIKISTAN, May 25 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union as the head of the invited state and gave a virtual speech.

The meeting of the Council was held in Moscow under the chairmanship of the President of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union Vladimir Putin.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, stated in his speech that member countries and observers of the Eurasian Economic Union are considered traditional partners of Tajikistan, and our country has close trade and economic relations with most of them on a bilateral basis.

The total volume of goods turnover between Tajikistan and the mentioned countries has a trend of stable growth every year. Thus, the share of the Union countries in the foreign trade of our country in 2022 made up more than 42 percent, and they account for almost fifty percent of the export of locally produced goods.

Emphasizing the importance of Tajikistan to the further development and expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations with the countries of the Union, the Head of State identified various sectors of industry, transport, agriculture and hydropower as one of the main sources of "green" energy production and the key basis for the development of "green economy" as areas of cooperation beneficial for the parties.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Nation emphasized that cooperation based on common interests is the priority of our actions at the regional level, and Tajikistan will continue to work on it.