Shell to deliver first LNG shipment for PV Gas

VIETNAM, May 26 - HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Gas JSC (PV GAS) on May 22 confirmed a purchase with Shell PLC, facilitating the world's leading LNG supplier to transport its first LNG shipment to Việt Nam.

PV GAS issued a tender on April 27 to import LNG for the trial run and commercial operation of the Thị Vải LNG warehouse.

And Shell was selected as the supplier for the first imported LNG shipment to the warehouse.

The signing confirmation is a milestone for developing PV GAS and Việt Nam gas industry. The Thị Vải LNG Warehouse is the largest scale in Việt Nam with a capacity of phase 1 of 1 million tonnes per year, then expanding to 3-6 million tonnes.

It can receive LNG vessels of up to 100,000 tonnes of LNG ships, with the main phase 1 facility including LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 180,000 m3 and technological equipment designed according to Vietnamese and international standards and regulations.

The system will supply about 1.4 billion m3 of gas to Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 power plants, industrial customers, and a part of Việt Nam's gas shortage after 2023.

On the stock market, PV Gas' shares dipped 1.06 per cent at 14:25 (local time) on Friday. — VNS