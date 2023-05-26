Negotiations were held with special representatives of the European Union

26/05/2023

On May 25, 2023, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala and the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson, who arrived in Ashgabat to attend the meeting of the Special Representatives for Afghanistan in the format "Central Asia - European Union".

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current agenda of partnership and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union.

Cooperation on regional security and development, environmental issues and climate change, environmental protection, “green” and digital transformations, cooperation in the energy and transport and logistics industries were identified as priority areas.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the situation in Afghanistan, and issues related to cooperation and maintaining a broad dialogue on the Afghan problem were also discussed.

The parties discussed the agenda of the meeting of the Special Representatives of the countries of Central Asia and the European Union, which will be held on May 26 in Ashgabat.

In addition, upcoming major events in the "Central Asia - European Union" format were discussed.