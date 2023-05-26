Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,775 in the last 365 days.

'THE WAY HOME' at the NYC Independent Film Festival

Logo NYCindieFF

Logo NYCindieFF

poster 'THE WAY HOME'

poster 'THE WAY HOME'

Director Darius Stevens Wilhere

Director Darius Stevens Wilhere

Scene from 'THE WAY HOME'

Scene from 'THE WAY HOME'

Scene2 from 'THE WAY HOME'

Scene2 from 'THE WAY HOME'

Awarded Mexican indie by filmmaker Darius Stevens Wilhere

We had unlimited access to some of the most beautiful places in the country.”
— Darius Stevens Wilhere, director
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York we put the light on 'THE WAY HOME' by filmmaker Darius Stevens Wilhere

In 'THE WAY HOME' ("De Vuelta a Casa") we follow the journey of Ricardo, a successful business executive living in New York who left Puebla and never returned. The sudden death of the grandfather who raised him requires him to return and build up a new life there.

On his journey Ricardo reconnects with his childhood friends but discovers he must earn the trust of his first love before she will allow him in her life again. As he works through all of this he reconnects with the culture he abandoned when he left for the US and learns the importance of balancing all parts of life to achieve a successful life that is fulfilling.

Darius Stevens Wilhere: "With the help of the Government of Puebla we had unlimited access to some of the most beautiful places in the country."

'THE WAY HOME' has an excellent cast: Cayetano Arumbaro (¿Quién mató a Sara? - Netflix) as Ricardo, Eugenio Montesoro as Don Roberto and Renata Manterola as Paulina

Director Darius Stevens Wilhere is known for Self/less (2015), One Knight in Mexico and The Hollywouldn'ts (2016).

'THE WAY HOME' - Friday June 9, 2023 - 07.15pm Theater 2

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.

Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+ +1 917-797-0816
info@nyciff.nyc
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

'THE WAY HOME' at the NYC Independent Film Festival

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more