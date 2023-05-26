'THE WAY HOME' at the NYC Independent Film Festival
Awarded Mexican indie by filmmaker Darius Stevens Wilhere
We had unlimited access to some of the most beautiful places in the country.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York we put the light on 'THE WAY HOME' by filmmaker Darius Stevens Wilhere
In 'THE WAY HOME' ("De Vuelta a Casa") we follow the journey of Ricardo, a successful business executive living in New York who left Puebla and never returned. The sudden death of the grandfather who raised him requires him to return and build up a new life there.
On his journey Ricardo reconnects with his childhood friends but discovers he must earn the trust of his first love before she will allow him in her life again. As he works through all of this he reconnects with the culture he abandoned when he left for the US and learns the importance of balancing all parts of life to achieve a successful life that is fulfilling.
Darius Stevens Wilhere: "With the help of the Government of Puebla we had unlimited access to some of the most beautiful places in the country."
'THE WAY HOME' has an excellent cast: Cayetano Arumbaro (¿Quién mató a Sara? - Netflix) as Ricardo, Eugenio Montesoro as Don Roberto and Renata Manterola as Paulina
Director Darius Stevens Wilhere is known for Self/less (2015), One Knight in Mexico and The Hollywouldn'ts (2016).
'THE WAY HOME' - Friday June 9, 2023 - 07.15pm Theater 2
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
