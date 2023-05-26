"THE OUTLAW” newshort movie project from an Emirati producer Obaid al Jallaf together with Italian actor Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi the OUTLOW Matteo OUTLAW

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "THE OUTLAW” is a new captivating short movie project from a talented Emirati producer, Obaid al Jallaf together with the Italian actor Matteo Arnaldi

This film tells a thrilling story of vengeance and the relentless pursuit of justice in the face of adversity.

Synopsis:

After a tragic incident that claimed the life of his beloved fiancée, our protagonist, the outlaw, finds himself consumed by an unyielding desire for revenge. His path becomes entangled with the ruthless carnival king, who becomes the target of his unrelenting fury. However, the outlaw soon discovers that his quest for justice will not be easy, as he must navigate the treacherous landscape of a gang and elude the relentless pursuit of the police. Will he remain steadfast in his pursuit, or will the odds prove too great?

"THE OUTLAW" is being produced by Obaid al Jallaf, known for his exceptional storytelling and dedication to the craft, Obaid brings a unique vision and passion to this project. His involvement guarantees a high-quality production that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.

“As an artist, director and writer I always do my best to create new things and involve people. The outlaw was my university project and I never had the opportunity to finish it. I’m so happy to met this crew and we are looking forward to do the full length movie soon. I’m Emirati and I’m proud of what my city is doing for the industry”

“I’m amazed to see how many opportunities are rising here in UAE in the filming industry. I’m so humbled and honored to be part of the first projects and I’m looking forward to see what the UAE will do for the industry!” Matteo Arnaldi Www.matteoarnaldi.com

