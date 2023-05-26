Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s welding fume extraction equipment market forecast, the welding fume extraction equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.36 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global welding fume extraction equipment industry is due to the increasing construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest welding fume extraction equipment market share. Major welding fume extraction equipment companies include Air Liquide Welding Group, Donaldson Company Inc, Filcar S.P.A, Kemper America Inc, Lincoln Electric Co.

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segments

● By Product: Mobile Units, Stationary Units, Large Centralized Systems

● By Application: Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding

● By Vertical: Aerospace, Automotive, Building And Construction, Energy, Oil And Gas, Marine, Other Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Welding fume extraction equipment refers to equipment used to remove welding fumes produced by working with metals used in welding applications. It is used to prevent overexposure to the fumes and gases produced during welding and cutting.

